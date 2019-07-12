KENT — Significant injuries were reported after a sport utility vehicle went into Standing Rock Cemetery on North Mantua Street at about 4 p.m. Thursday, according to city police.

Members of the Kent Fire Department freed the driver from the SUV after it flipped over the retaining wall and smashed into the office at the front of the cemetery. Police later confirmed that reports from witnesses said the man was driving erratically and lost control of his vehicle on the wet pavement. The vehicle, witnesses said, was headed south when it went left of center and hit a curb.

Fire Chief John Tosko said the driver was taken to an area hospital as a trauma victim. Tosko said the department had recently trained in the use of new tools that they used to remove the driver.

The single vehicle crash is under investigation.

No citations have been issued at this time as the suspect remains in the hospital, police said.