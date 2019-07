Town abuzz: The Bee Festival is Saturday at the Medina Public Library. Beekeepers will be on hand with a live hive along with an appearance by the mascot Buzz the Bee. There will also be bee-related displays and talks. For more, visit mcdl.info/BeeFes.

Last call: Today is the final day for the 2019 Italian-American Festival at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. There is entertainment and food at this free street festival.