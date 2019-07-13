SUMMIT COUNTY

Museum to honor

Metro Parks educator

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History has named Summit Metro Parks education and recreation manager Mike Greene its 2019 Conservation Educator of the Year, an award that recognizes lifelong achievements to the field of conservation education among Northeast Ohio’s informal educators, classroom teachers or naturalists.

Greene, who joined Summit Metro Parks in 1991, was honored for his depth of knowledge and ability to work with a wide range of ages.

His accomplishments include initiating the park district’s amphibian migration program, creating a tour of the “Crystal Palace” that forms in Gorge Metro Park each winter, founding a citizen science program and helping develop the “Outside is In” program to introduce urban youth to nature study, fishing, art and storytelling.

The award will be presented Sept. 6 at the 16th annual Conservation Symposium at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

KENT

Driver crashes SUV

into cemetery office

A driver was injured Thursday when his sport utility vehicle crashed into Standing Rock Cemetery on North Mantua Street, police said.

Members of the Kent Fire Department freed the driver from the SUV after it flipped over the retaining wall and smashed into the office at the front of the cemetery at about 4 p.m. Witnesses told the police the man was driving erratically and lost control of the vehicle on the wet pavement. They said the vehicle was headed south when it went left of center and hit a curb.

Fire Chief John Tosko said the man was taken to an area hospital as a trauma victim. Tosko said the department had recently trained in the use of new tools that they used to remove the driver. The crash is under investigation.

SILVER LAKE

Village Council hearing

to focus on school site

The Village Council will host a public hearing on a proposal to rezone the Silver Lake Elementary School property at 6:45 p.m. Monday at Village Hall, 2961 Kent Road.

The council has discussed the possibility of rezoning the 4.3-acre school land at 2970 Overlook Road from its current institutional district classification to a residential district category. The third reading of the legislation has been delayed until Aug. 5.

Council President Jerry Jones said he requested the rezoning legislation “so that the village can pretty much determine what goes in there if [the school district] would close the school and decide to try to sell it off or tear it down.”

Cuyahoga Falls City Schools Superintendent Todd Nichols said there have been “no decisions” regarding K-5 building plans.

The planning commission recently recommended against rezoning the property.

The public hearing will be followed by the regular council meeting.

STOW

Residents speak out

against amphitheater

A proposal to build an an amphitheater near the city center has raised objections from some community members concerned about noise and traffic.

Several residents spoke out against the idea at Thursday's city council and parks and recreation board meetings.

Mayor John Pribonic said the city center site along Louis A. Dirker Jr. Boulevard and the 206-acre Silver Springs Park are being considered for the amphitheater.

After the meeting, Pribonic said the issue would be evaluated carefully. “I will never be the mayor that shoves something down somebody’s throat,” he said.

A playground/play trail and a splash pad are also part of the city center plan. Money is being raised to cover the cost of all three elements, and $275,000 has been collected so far, Pribonic said.