Barberton and Norton are playing with fire — and it could be a good thing.

The councils of both cities agreed this month to fund a study on greater integration between their fire departments. Barberton and Norton will both chip in $5,000 to fund a study of the idea, which could take a year.

What it will find is anyone’s guess.

In conversations, emails and phone calls, officials from both cities expressed a desire to at least examine the issue, which could, potentially, lead to a unified fire district. Then again, the study may find a merger wouldn’t work.

Barberton Mayor William Judge said in a phone interview last week that his city and Norton have had success working together on other services, so it makes sense to take a look at fire operations.

“We don’t know what the study will say,” Judge said. “Until we get the study done, we won’t have those answers.”

The mayor said his job requires him to examine all city operations for improvements.

“As elected officials, we have an obligation to look at ways to provide better service and save money,” he said.

Norton approved the memorandum of understanding at its July 1 council meeting. Councilman Scott Pelot was the lone vote against the study, but other council members expressed their desire to proceed cautiously.

Council President Joe Kernan explained his own reservations before voting for the study.

“It’s important to give our citizens the best services possible with fire and police and streets and that’s what we try to do all the time,” he said. “And this is just a study. This doesn’t mean anybody has to do anything with it.”

Barberton’s turn came on July 9. Like Norton, Barberton council members expressed reservations about the idea.

Councilwoman Carla Debevec, who is running against Judge in the September primary, said the study was worth having, but sharing services is not always the best route to take.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of keeping the well-being of both communities’ citizens and employees at the forefront of our decisions,” she wrote in an emailed response before the July 9 council vote.

At the meeting, the councilwoman said her yes vote shouldn’t be an indication that she supports a joint fire district.

“I am voting yes simply because I want to see the outcome of the study,” she said.

Councilwoman Shannon Wokojance was the lone vote against the measure, citing the critical nature of fire services.

“People move to cities because of our services like fire and police,” Wokojance said. “We could have a study that would be great, but I’m not there, yet.”

The biggest impediment about a combined department could be the fear of layoffs. At an earlier Barberton council meeting when the study idea arose, a member of Barberton’s firefighters union spoke about those concerns, imploring the city administration for better communication.

Wildcard mayoral candidate Steve Brookens said Sunday that he’s concerned about layoffs, too, but thinks retirements could eliminate the need for cuts. He said he’s enthusiastic about the potential cost-savings of combined fire services.

“I really am for this,” said Brookens. He said he’s talked to fire department brass from both cities and sees potential good results for the residents of both Barberton and Norton. “I think it could benefit both departments. I think it could prevent some layoffs.”

The two cities have already had success with shared services. Seven years ago, Barberton, Norton and Copley became part of a Southwest Summit Joint Dispatch Center, Debevec points out. The mayor cites a taxpayer hero award received from the state auditor for the arrangement.

Deals have also been reached with sewer and water services and building department operations.

This time around, though, officials recognize they’re examining one of the most popular city services.

“We’re going to take our time with this study,” Judge said.

“I believe there are areas of our service that have been compromised for citizens of both communities based on collaboration and areas that have benefited,” Debevec said. “When we do decide to participate in shared services … we must be cognizant of that fact.”

Alan Ashworth can be reached at 330-996-3859 or emailed at aashworth@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconjournal.