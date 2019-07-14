Monday



GUERNSEY



Robert T. Secrest Memorial VFW 2901, 7:30 p.m., post home, Wheeling Avenue, Cambridge.



Meadowbrook High School band boosters, 7 p.m., MHS band room, Byesville.



East Guernsey Local School District board of education, 6 p.m., Central Office.



Old Washington Village Council, 7 p.m., Old Washington Village Hall.



Spencer Township trustees, 7 p.m., Township Building, Mill Street, Cumberland. For information, call Darlene Miser, fiscal officer, 685-9600 or 740-638-3104.



Free blood pressure screenings, 1-3 p.m., Guernsey Center, Guernsey.



Westland Township trustees, 7 p.m., Claysville Township Building, Claysville.



Friends of the Community, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Guernsey Center, Guernsey.



Narcotics Anonymous (Therapeutic Value Group), 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1101 Steubenville Ave., Cambridge.



Craft group, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, Cambridge.



Guernsey County commissioners, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., commissioners' office, Cambridge.



Cambridge Lions Club, noon, Mr. Lee's Restaurant, banquet room, lower level. Cambridge.



Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 221 Dewey Ave., Cambridge. Call 740-432-3338.



Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., basement at St. John's Episcopal Church. Discussion meeting.



TOPS Club 1533, weigh in at 5:30 p.m., meeting, 6 p.m., Unity Presbyterian Church, Cambridge. New and old members are welcome. For information call, 740-489-5367 or 740-489-5790.



Arthritis exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center. For information call 740-439-6681.



Game Day Monday, noon to 3 p.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, Cambridge.



Walk-in immunizations clinic, 2 to 5 p.m., Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department, 326 Highland Ave., Cambridge, For information, call 740-439-3577, ext. 7262 or 7247.



NOBLE



Noble County commissioners, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Noble County Courthouse, Caldwell.



Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Belle Valley.



Wayne Township trustees, 7 p.m., Township Hall, Kennonsburg. For information contact Stacy Moore, 740-695-2291.



Dexter City Village Council, 7 p.m., town hall, Dexter City.



Noble County Tourism Association (committee), 4 p.m., Tourism Information Building, entrance of Noble County Fairgrounds. For information, call Dave Cater or Joy Flood, 740-732-5288.



MUSKINGUM



Friendship VII Chapter of Sweet Adelines International chorus practice, 7 p.m., College Drive Presbyterian Church, New Concord. Guests and new members welcome. For information, contact Bonnie Bean, 740-297-6648.



Nar-Anon, family support group of Zanesville, 7 p.m., 561 Pine St., Zanesville.