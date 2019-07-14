The annual All-American Soap Box Derby is just around the corner, and events surrounding the 82nd running of the FirstEnergy-sponsored event begin in earnest Monday.

Here are five things you need to know about Derby week:

1. A Main Street parade in downtown Akron, starting at Canal Park, leads into the Derby's opening ceremonies Monday at Lock 3 Park. Festivities take place from noon to 3 p.m.

2. More than 350 Soap Box Derby champions between the ages of 7 and 20 and their families are arriving from cities throughout the United States, as well as from Canada, New Zealand and Japan.

3. Preliminary races, car inspections and weigh-ins for the racers take place at the race site, Derby Downs, 1000 George Washington Blvd., on Tuesday and Wednesday.

4. Friday is the Super Kids Classic at Derby Downs. This popular event is run for Northeast Ohio children with disabilities, ages 7 to 18.

5. Saturday is race day. Admission to Derby Downs is $5. Racing begins at 9 a.m. At 1 p.m., VIP heats begin. Go to http://aasbd.soapboxderby.org/ to learn how to watch the webcast.