JULY 14, 1959



State officials say the Lincoln School building in Byesville will have to be repaired or it won't be permitted to open.



JULY 14, 1969



Donald Jones is named Guernsey County school superintendent at a salary of $13,000, succeeding Robert Murphy.



JULY 14, 1979



At Cambridge Savings and Loan, Pamela Neuhart is promoted to assistant secretary. Thomas Young is promoted to loan officer and Kathryn Walters is named head teller.



JULY 14, 1989



Paul M. Jirles, Cambridge, recently graduated from the Raahe College of Pharmacy at Ohio Northern University. Jirles is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Darwin Jirles of N. Tenth Street.



JULY 14, 1999



Over 50 years of service to the Cambridge community come to an end with the retirement from the police force of Det. Robert G. Edwards and Lt. Robert G. McCoy.



JULY 14, 2009



The 2009 Cy Young Days Festival Royal Court includesmini king Alex Storck, mini queen Madison Rehard, mini queen contestants Sarah Watson and Sarah Montgomery, princess contestant Shauna Cox, princess Kara Konkle, queen first runner-up Kassi McDonnell, queen Erica Miller, queen second runner-up Lexy Long, junior queen Rachel Hendricks.