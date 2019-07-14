JACKSON TWP. — Residents have a new route connecting Applegrove Street and Tuscarawas Street.

Last week, the township opened the extended Strip Avenue NW, running from Applegrove Street NW to Eagle Circle NW. The township extended the street in a bid to enhance potential development of the 50 acres east of Frank Avenue NW and south of Applegrove Street NW.

Jackson Township Trustee Jamie Walters called the project “continued smart development.” The street extension makes the property more accessible for business development, which will help reduce the tax burden on property owners.

Trustee Todd Hawke noted the new road offers another route to The Strip and the Belden Village shopping districts. The extended street should help reduce the traffic flow on Portage Street, Frank Avenue and Whipple Avenue NW, Hawke said.

Randy Gonzalez, fiscal officer and economic development director, said the township is building alternate routes to accommodate the increased traffic in the township and reduce traffic flow on other busy streets.

Traveling from the north to the south, Strip Avenue NW now starts at Applegrove Street NW, crosses Portage Street NW and heads past the The Strip shopping plaza. The street becomes Dressler Road NW and passes through the Belden Village shopping district. At Hills & Dales Road, the street becomes Woodlawn Avenue NW until it ends at Tuscarawas Street W in Canton.

The township worked with the Stark County Engineer’s Office and property owner Fitzpatrick Development to get the street extended. The township set aside $2 million for the project, with $1.5 million spent to build the road and another $500,000 to relocate a Dominion Energy Ohio pipeline.

Township officials expect to recover the investment from taxes that will be collected as the property is developed. A joint economic development district between the township and Canton already exists for the property.

Fitzpatrick Development has owned the property for about 10 years and developed land south and north of the site. Scott Fitzpatrick said businesses have shown an interest, but he doesn’t have anyone committed to using the property. It was graded last year and is ready for development, he said.

Plans are being designed to develop about 15 acres at the site as a commercial office park that will be called Creekside, Fitzpatrick said. The office park, which will accessed off Strip Avenue NW, might provide up to 400,000 square feet of space, he said.

The property is zoned industrial, so it could have a multitude of uses. “We’re open to talking to anybody,” Fitzpatrick said.

