1 Moon landing: Akron will be part of a webcast for the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s moon landing. The live webcast will begin at 4 p.m. at the Akron-Summit County Public Library. It's sponsored by the American Museum of Natural History and will feature a guided re-creation of the Apollo 11 voyage.

2 Ready to rock: The latest round of the 2019 PRS Guitars EarthQuaker Day Riff Contest at Musica will be at 6 p.m. Monday. Musica is at 51 E. Market St. in downtown Akron. The Monday qualifying rounds end July 29.