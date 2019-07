The Northeast Ohio Area Coordinating Agency has issued an air quality advisory for ground-level ozone for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties through Monday.

The air quality levels will be "unhealthy for sensitive groups," the agency said.

Children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties are advised to monitor outdoor activities. For more details, go to: https://www.noaca.org/.