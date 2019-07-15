PLAIN TWP. — Canton Music is closing after 35 years in business.

The music store's last day will be Aug. 31.

The store, which offers guitars, pianos, drums, sound equipment, lessons and repairs, announced the news Sunday, saying the business will be absorbed into The Music Farm's flagship store at 4900 Whipple Ave. NW and that another The Music Farm store will open at the intersection of state Route 619 and Arlington Road in Green.

The Music Farm owner Brian Robinson bought Canton Music two years ago. At one time, Canton Music operated stores in Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Columbus.

A news release blamed the closure on problems with the landlord and neighboring tenants that attracted "rampant drug use, violent crime and theft — including two confirmed overdoses on the premises and at least one confirmed armed robbery."

“I look forward to the future of The Music Farm, while still carrying on the memory and the legacy of Canton Music," Robinson said in the news release.

The Music Farm’s second location is slated to open in the fall.