The water levels are high. People are boating, fishing and using the marinas again. And residents are hoping for a good summer at Berlin Lake after years of drought.

But residents, mindful that this is the time of year that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers usually starts to drain the sprawling lake to send water downstream, are pushing the agency to guarantee higher water levels through Labor Day.

“Our number one economic driver is the lake,” Deerfield Township Trustee Mark Bann said. “This is our community, this is our backyard. We’re going to fight tooth and nail.”

Berlin Lake was built in 1942 on the southeastern edge of Portage County, with portions of the body of water extending into Mahoning and Stark counties. It is one of 16 flood control lakes operated by the Army Corps district in Pittsburgh. Each year, the Army Corps lowers the level of the water in the reservoir to alleviate flooding in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Residents say the water level has dropped dangerously low in the late summer months, creating islands in the lake and making boating dangerous. Water levels were so low last year that docks were on dry land. Some businesses, like Les’s Bait and Marcko Landing, were forced to close before Labor Day last year.

"These last three years have killed us,” said Leslie Steele, whose mother, Martha Cobb, has owned the bait shop and boat docks for 58 years.

So far this year, it’s a different story. The Army Corps has not drawn down the lake yet, fearful that with recent rains, the additional water from Berlin could cause flooding downstream, said Andrew Byrne, public affairs specialist at the agency. The Army Corps, Byrne said, wants to avoid safety and property damage by controlling flooding.

In January, the Army Corps kicked off a $1 million water manual update study of the Mahoning River Basin, which also includes Mosquito and Kirwan reservoirs. The agency will hold a public meeting from 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 24 at Western Reserve High School, 13850 W. Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center. Residents and boaters are being asked to attend the meeting to advocate for a guarantee of higher water levels in July, August and September.

Advocates for Berlin Lake say the current manuals that lay out water control for the lakes date back 40 years — a time when more water was needed at steel mills in Youngstown.

Tim Taylor, president of the Berlin Lake Association, and Marge Conner, a member of the association’s lake level committee, hope recent water levels are a sign of things to come. Last year, Taylor acknowledged, water levels in the lake were dangerously low.

This year, he said, water levels were much higher. Although sometimes there was the opposite problem, with high water levels making it difficult to get to their boats. The lake was able to hold the water without water spilling over the dam.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” he said.

Conner said the association has “done quite a bit of research” and has found that the reasons the Army Corps gives for releasing water downstream aren’t valid.

“We cannot find any reason why the lake cannot be kept at summer pool levels until Labor Day,” she said. “Many of their excuses just don’t add up.”

She said that despite recent heavy rains, there was very little flooding.

“That just doesn’t hold water,” she said.

Taylor said Berlin is one of the few bodies of water in Ohio, other than Lake Erie, that sustains a natural population of walleye. Keeping water levels higher, he said, would keep businesses afloat and ensure investment in the community. He said he was encouraged that water levels also were more consistent in the early spring this year, which enables the fish to spawn.

“We’d like to see this in perpetuity, on a consistent basis,” he said.

At the bait shop, Cobb and Steele say they hope the corps is listening to them. But years of broken promises have them leery.

“It takes three good years to make up for one bad year,” Cobb said.

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.