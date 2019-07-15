JULY 15, 1959
Cambridge Barbers Local 260 approve raising the price of their work by 25-cents. Haircuts increase from $1.25 to $1.50; shaves increase from 75-cents to $1.
JULY 15, 1969
Novaro Nichols, member of Boy Scout Troop 546, Byesville, is presented Life Scout Award.
JULY 15, 1979
Country/western singer Judy Crystal performs at the Ohio Hills Folk Festival.
JULY 15, 1989
Rick Bryan was recently named Classic Ford Lincoln-Mercury Salesman of the Month for June.
JULY 15, 1999
Cambridge Savings Bank recently installed a new ATM in the Village of Byesville, located in the Byesville IGA. Pictured with the new ATM are Scott Woods, business development office for CSB; Donna LaCroix, Byesville branch manager CSB; and Jim Ayers, Byesville IGA manager.
JULY 15, 2009
Richard and Jayne Young of Young's Cattle Company in Belmont have been named recipients of the 2009 Environmental Stewardship Award by the Ohio Cattlemen's Association and the Ohio Livestock Coalition (OLC).