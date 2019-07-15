LOUDONVILLE — Area residents are encouraged to "Pack a Police Car" with back-to-school supplies at a special event on Saturday, July 20 at the Loudonville Family Dollar Store, on Ohio 3 south, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The event is being coordinated by Loudonville Church Women, the Loudonville Police Department and Loudonville Family Dollar.



Folks who come are encouraged to donate school supplies for students who can’t afford them at the event. Among supplies needed are disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, band aids, dry eraser markers, tissues, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, soaps, shampoo and conditioner.



New Loudonville Police School Resource Officer Darcy Baker will be at the event to introduce himself to the community.



Baker was sworn into the Loudonville Police Department Monday, Oct. 8. Also, that day Officer Brian McCauley was promoted to the rank of captain, and Sean Gorrell to the rank of sergeant.