Ohio State University President Michael Drake was one of the top 10 paid college presidents in the nation last year, taking home $1.2 million in total compensation.

He ranked ninth in the country among nearly 250 public universities and systems, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education's presidential salary report. The trade publication released the results Sunday.

Drake's base pay was $856,041. His base pay was ranked eighth nationwide. He also received $212,242 in bonuses and other financial benefits.

The Chronicle of Higher Education report shows 17 presidents across the country received $1 million or more in annual compensation, led by the University of Texas former President William McRaven, who took home nearly $2.5 million. McRaven resigned in May 2018.



In the Akron area, Kent State University President Beverly Warren, who retired last month after leading the university since 2014, received $600,812. Her base pay was $479,196. She also received $95,509 in bonus pay and other financial benefits.

Her compensation last year ranked 82nd nationwide.

Todd Diacon took over as Kent State president this month and his pay is $475,000.

The University of Akron is in the process of hiring its fifth president in six years. Interim President John Green was paid $292,168 last year, ranking 230th. Meanwhile, former president Matthew Wilson who earlier this year was named president of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, was paid $377,996, ranking 192nd.

While Wilson is no longer on the UA payroll, two other former presidents are. Luis Proenza, who retired in 2014, and Scott Scarborough, who resigned after a tumultuous two-year tenure in 2016, are both teaching at the school.

Scarborough was paid $295,063 in base compensation last year, while Proenza received $329,333, according to the university.

Other Ohio public college presidents, their compensation and where they ranked nationally were:

• University of Cincinnati: Neville Pinto, $788,268, 43rd.

• Ohio University: M. Duane Nellis, $708,113, 56th.

• Cleveland State University: Ronald Berkman, $639,8644, 68th. (Retired in May 2018.)

• University of Toledo: Sharon Gaber, $605,746, 80th.

• Cleveland State University: Harland Sands, $466,744, 144th. (Took over in June 2018.)

• Bowling Green State University: Rodney Rogers, $431,204, 166th.

Youngstown State University and Miami University weren't included in the survey.

To read the full Chronicle of Higher Education report and see the rankings, go to: www.chronicle.com/interactives/executive-compensation.

Rick Armon can be reached at 330-996-3569 or rarmon@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @armonrickABJ.