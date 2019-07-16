KENT — A 27-year-old Akron man was cited for reckless operation, failure to control and a seat belt violation Thursday after he flipped his truck into a brick wall and a building at Standing Rock Cemetery in Kent.

According to Kent police, Brent William Matthew Adams, 27, of Akron was southbound on state Route 43 when he went left of center to pass slowed traffic. He then lost control and slid off the left side of the road onto a large block wall in the cemetery.

He then hit the wall, went airborne and hit a building, coming to rest on the passenger’s side of the vehicle. Firefighters later freed him.

The Kent Fire Department took him to Summa Akron City Hospital with injuries, according to the police report. His status is unknown.