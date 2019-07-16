A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Akron's North Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning has been identified as Jamie Roger of Akron.

Police said Roger was at the Northside Tavern on North Howard Street when he left the bar and got into an altercation with two men outside. He was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:49 a.m.

The suspects fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.