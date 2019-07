A 52-year-old man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Twinsburg Township has been identified as Joseph E. Beatty, 52, of Twinsburg.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said Beatty lost control of his 2003 Harley-Davidson while riding near the intersection of Ravenna Road and Old Mill Road at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. He was thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet.