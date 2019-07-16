Brew at the Zoo returns Saturday to the Akron Zoo.

The event, featuring a record 20 breweries and wineries, will run 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The participating breweries and wineries are: Akronym, the Brew Kettle, Elevator, Garrett’s Mill, Hoppin’ Frog, Lock 15, Lockport, Maize Valley, Missing Falls, Missing Mountain, Mucky Duck, Muskellunge, Nauti Vine, Paradigm Shift, Platform, Phoenix, Royal Docks, R. Shea, Shale and Thirsty Dog.

In addition to beer and wine, there will be four food trucks and live entertainment. Tickets include eight tastings and a souvenir glass. VIP tickets include early admission at 6 p.m., appetizers, reserved seating, four additional tastings and a ticket for a full-sized beer or wine.

Tickets are $27 for zoo members and $33 for non-members. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $50.

There also are two remaining Brew at the Zoo tastings scheduled this year: Sept. 7 and Oct. 5.

For more details or to purchase tickets, go to: www.akronzoo.org/brew-at-the-zoo. All guests must be 21 or older.

Special Leatherhead

Royal Docks Brewing Co. is releasing a Pro Football Hall of Fame edition of its pigskin-themed Leatherhead IPA.

The 16-ounce can will feature the Hall of Fame logo.

The Jackson Township brewery, a few miles west of the football museum in Canton, also is offering a chance for one fan to win a backyard barbecue with a member of the Hall of Fame.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a small brewery like ours,” brewery co-founder John Bikis said in a prepared statement. “I’m really proud of everyone on both of these teams because they have worked so hard to make this happen. Having grown up in Canton, I’m really excited about this partnership and the idea that Royal Docks Brewing Co. will forever be a part of the football history that is so important to our area and the state of Ohio.”

Leatherhead IPA — the cans are brown and orange, the traditional colors of the Cleveland Browns — will be available in stores throughout Ohio starting July 26.

The beer was first released for the 2017 football season. The brewery describes it as pre-Prohibition era beer “that would have been enjoyed around the time that the National Football League was founded in Canton, Ohio, in 1920.”

“It’s awesome that we’re able to do this with the Hall of Fame because the beer was always meant as a bridge between football’s storied past and the fans who make the game what it is today,” brewmaster Dave Sutula said in a prepared statement.

The “Backyard BBQ Sweepstakes” will take place at the winner’s house and the winner will receive all-inclusive food and drinks, along with a visit from a Hall of Fame member. (Sorry, but there’s no word yet on who it might be.) The sweepstakes will run through mid-September.

Voodoo in Cleveland

Voodoo Brewery is ready to call Ohio home.

The Meadville, Pennsylvania-based brewery plans to open an independently owned brewpub on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights near the BottleHouse and Boss Dog breweries.

The brewpub apparently will be part of the Voodoo Franchise Group, which was launched last year.

“This pub will not only feature year round beer selections but also pub exclusives,” the brewery said in a Facebook post. “Patrons will also be able to enjoy the same eclectic pub fare that they have grown to love at other Voodoo Brewery locations.

“Throughout our 13-year history, we have always had a commitment to our loyal regional fans and we cannot wait to bring our world class beer, quirky personalities, and relaxed atmosphere to Cleveland Heights and greater Northeast Ohio community.”

The brewpub hopes to open this summer. Further details weren’t available, as the brewery wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The employee-owned Voodoo has locations in Erie, Grove City, Homestead, Lancaster and State College in Pennsylvania. It also has plans to open in Washington, D.C.

Christmas in July

Great Lakes Brewing Co., 2516 Market Ave., Cleveland, will host a Christmas in July party on July 25.

The beer the brewery will tap is popular — and fresh — Christmas Ale at 11:30 a.m., with tappings of the barrel-aged version at noon and 4 p.m. A pig roast will begin at 4 p.m. and "Brewer Santa" will make an appearance from 5 to 7 p.m.

Great Lakes noted that it's a draft only event and no bottles will be available.

Sour beers

The Thirsty Dog Sour Haus — Thirsty Dog’s new sour-focused brewery at 529 Grant St. in Akron — released its first two bottled beers last week.

The brewery, which is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, is offering Berliner Weiss and Saison D’Chardonnay in 575-milliliter bottles as part of its small-batch “Sour Select Series.” The Saison D’Chardonnay won a gold medal at this year’s Ohio Craft Brewers Cup.

The bottles retail for $8.

Winning beers

Three Northeast Ohio breweries won medals at the 2019 U.S. Open Beer Championship, which is held each year in Oxford, Ohio.

Hansa Brewery, 2717 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, won gold for Oktoberfest in the marzen/oktoberfest category; and silver for FemDom in the kellierbier or zwickelbier category. Fat Head’s Brewery, with locations in Canton, Middleburg Heights and North Olmsted, won gold for Alpenglow in the German wheat ale category. And Ignite Brewing, 600 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton, won silver for 23 New Street in the English barley wine ale category.

This year’s competition featured more than 7,000 beers from professional breweries and homebrewers. To see the full results, go to: http://usopenbeer.com/.

Blues & Brews

Don't forget: The Atwood Yacht Club, 2637 Lodge Road SW, Sherrodsville, will host its inaugural Blues & Brews beer and music festival from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature beer from the Main Sail, Lockport, Hoodletown and Sandy Springs breweries. For more details, go to: www.mainsailbrewery.com.

