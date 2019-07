Houston-based Charming Charlie, which has stores at Macedonia Commons and in Belden Village Mall, filed for bankruptcy and will close all of its 261 stores.

The stores focused on jewelry, handbags, apparel, gifts and beauty products. Hilco Merchant Resources and SB360 Capital Partners, a Schttenstein affiliate, are working to liquidate the stores, which means merchandise is on sale.

The retail chain had 11 stores around the state, including five in Northeast Ohio.