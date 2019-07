NORTON — Cleveland Massillon Road, just south of Trotter Road at the railroad tracks, will close Monday and remain closed through early August for roadwork, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

The official detour will involve Norton Avenue, 15th Street, Hopocan Street, Hillsdale Street and Shannon Avenue.

The work is part of an $8 million widening project between Pleasant Drive and the Barberton corporation line. It's scheduled to be completed by August 2020.