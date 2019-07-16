COPLEY — Township Police Chief Michael Mier is warning residents to lock their parked vehicles.

Police caught a suspect stealing items from an unlocked car while on routine patrol at 4 a.m. Thursday. Authorities believe that at least two men came to Copley from Akron and walked through several neighborhoods entering unlocked vehicles.

A car was stolen from a home on Wyndham Way and then another car was stolen from Meadow Wood Lane. An officer followed the car stolen from Meadow Wood, but the suspect later ran and has not been located.

"Our officers are still investigating," Mier wrote Monday in a Facebook post. "It is important for our residents to understand that groups of people are walking through neighborhoods in all communities in this area looking for unlocked cars to steal from. Normally, they come to the area in one car, park it, and then venture out on foot through an area. The suspects then return to their drop car and leave the area. In some cases, the suspects are known to take car keys and/or garage door openers that can be used at a later date to steal a car or enter a home.

"Many of these thefts can be prevented if citizens make a diligent effort to lock any cars left outside overnight."