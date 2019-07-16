MEDINA — State Rep. Steve Hambley plans to run for Medina County commissioner next year, setting up a Republican primary with longtime Commissioner Pat Geissman, the Medina Gazette reports.

Hambley previously served as commissioner before being elected as a state representative in 2014.

“I’ve represented the county in Columbus as well as anyone," he told the newspaper. "I’ll bring that viewpoint back as a commissioner. It seemed like the right time for me.”

Geissman, who has served as commissioner since 1992, was surprised that Hambley is running against her.

“I can’t believe he wants to come back so badly that he wants to take me out," she told the Medina Gazette. "I’m sorry Steve wants to do that."

