WADSWORTH — A house built by local high school students is headed to the auction block this month.

The work was done as part of the carpentry program of the Four Cities Compact, which includes Barberton, Copley-Fairlawn, Norton and Wadsworth school districts.

This year, 15 seniors from all four high schools in the compact built a house from the ground up at 153 Pine St., just off Main Street and down the hill from Central Intermediate School in Wadsworth.

The program has been building homes for decades. The students serve for two years, said Chris Kallai, who runs the program as the construction trades teacher at Wadsworth High School.

In their junior year, students learn about the tools and the process and get practice building storage barns. In their senior year, students work on building a house.

Work started at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year and wrapped up at the end of the year. Kallai estimated the students did 80% of the work, with contractors doing the rest, including electrical, plumbing, heating, excavation and some masonry.

"[We were] showing the kids how to do every step of the building,” Kallai said.

Students came to the site for two hours in the afternoon each school day, with work including pouring footers; putting the foundation and flooring in; putting the walls, roof and siding up; putting in insulation and drywall; painting; and installing carpet, tile and windows. The compact’s masonry students helped put together the brick patio in the backyard.

“Rain or shine, cold, we went out every day because they got to learn that they got to work in the elements,” Kallai said. “So I make sure that they understand what they're getting into.”

The gray, 1,692-square-foot, ranch-style home includes two bathrooms, three bedrooms — including a master suite with a bathroom and walk-in closet — and an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with an island and lots of cupboard space. The property also includes a first-floor laundry, a large unfinished basement and a two-car attached garage.

The home sits in a neighborhood of other homes built by past students. The area is the site of a former elementary school and is owned by the Wadsworth school district, said Roger Wright, director of the Four Cities Compact, which includes 19 programs, with a 20th — animal care — being added at Copley during the 2019-20 school year.

A small city park, Franklin Park, is right next door, visible from the window over the kitchen sink and from the backyard.

"I think it would be perfect for a family with young kids,” said Wright, who lives with his wife in a Wadsworth house built by students through the program 21 years ago. “You can watch them when you're doing the dishes.”

Kallai bases the layout of the home on past home builds, but he makes sure the students help customize it each year.

"I do take the students' ideas and run with them if we can because it makes it more interesting for the student,” he said.

The students not only learned how to build a house and how to work together on a build; they also made connections with local contractors, with many of them landing jobs.

As of the end of the school year, 10 of the 15 seniors had secured jobs. Five started work before school ended through an early release program, going to their construction jobs instead of the house build and getting a grade from their supervisors based on weekly evaluations.

“They can actually get a job before they graduate from high school,” Kallai said.

The upcoming class of seniors has 18 students, while the incoming junior class has 26 students — the largest group Kallai has ever had.

“There's more kids that want to get into the program, and there's more contractors out there that want them,” he said. “People are finding out that you can work your way through school, and you can even go to college working in the summers for the contractors.”

Open houses will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and July 24 at the house.

The auction will be at 6:29 p.m. July 30 at the house. Buyers will need to put down $8,000 that night, with an ID required to register.

Wright said the district isn’t advertising the minimum bid for the auction. If the minimum bid, based on the money invested in the property, isn’t met, the house will go on the market.

For questions, contact Wadsworth schools treasurer Doug Beeman at 330-335-1303 or D.W. Kaufman Realty at 330-697-4438, or visit the listing on kaufmanrealty.com.

"I think the house really, really turned out really nice for what the kids did,” Kallai said. “It's modern, up-to-date, so I think it's gonna be a good-selling item.”

