HIRAM — Hiram College says it had a record-breaking fundraising year, bringing in $10.2 million in cash during the 2018-19 fiscal year.

It's the first time the Portage County liberal arts school has had a double-digit fundraising year.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to the unprecedented generosity from our alumni, our trustees, and countless other stakeholders who materially demonstrate an ongoing confidence in the strategic direction we have charted,” college President Lori Varlotta said in a prepared statement. “These collective gifts make an immediate and positive impact on the entire campus community as we continue a 169-year legacy of transforming the lives of our students and preparing them for the many changes, challenges, and wonders they will encounter throughout their lives.”

The gifts included $1.25 million from an anonymous donor to support need-based scholarships in the name of Galen J. Roush, a 1915 alumnus.

The college also received an unrestricted gift of $2 million from an anonymous donor.

Hiram's Vision 20/20 Campaign has a goal to raise $20 million in cash and $20 million in pledges by June 30, 2020. To date, the campaign has secured more than $17 million in cash and more than $9 million in pledges and will commitments.