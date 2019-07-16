LEXINGTON TWP. — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday when he ran into the back of a tractor.

Alliance police were called at 3:15 p.m. to a report of a crash at Freshley Avenue and West Vine Street. Stark County sheriff’s deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were also called to assist.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Robert Cottrill was driving a motorcycle southbound on Freshley Avenue and collided with a piece of farm equipment after failing to stop with an assured clear distance.

Cottrill died at the scene. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.