Mary Campbell Cave in Cuyahoga Falls — a rock formation at Gorge Metro Park that is the subject of local lore — will be the site of an upcoming excavation where members of the public can stop to ask questions and observe.

Summit Metro Parks will host daily “Ask an Archaeologist” sessions at the excavation site from 11 a.m. to noon July 29-Aug. 2. People can visit during the sessions to watch archaeologists as they look for traces of the cave’s earliest dwellers.

Mary Campbell Cave, one of the most notable natural features in the park, is named for a 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was reportedly taken there in 1759 when kidnapped by Delaware Indians.

However, the park district noted in a news release, there is no evidence that the real Mary Campbell ever lived there. Summit Metro Parks is in the process of renaming the cave Old Maid’s Kitchen, a name that the cave has had since at least the mid-1800s. Old Maid’s Kitchen is a common name for rock shelters such as the one in the Gorge.

In the 1930s, the Cuyahoga Falls chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution campaigned to change the name of Old Maid's Kitchen to Mary Campbell Cave. A bronze plaque was unveiled there in 1935.

Summit Metro Parks Chief of Conservation Mike Johnson said in the news release that previous digs have “uncovered some interesting finds in the past and we’re hopeful this one will shed some light on this local landmark.”

The archaeological work is overseen by the Summit Metro Parks cultural resources division, which has a mission to learn of, document and preserve the cultural history of properties in the park district’s care. By learning about the people of the past and connecting those lives to the people in the present day, the cultural resource staff uses archaeology and history to tell the story of Summit County and the surrounding areas, the district said in a news release.

For more information about Gorge Metro Park, visit www.summitmetroparks.org/gorge-metro-park.aspx.

