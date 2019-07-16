AKRON

City to celebrate its



largest community garden

Akron Cooperative Farms is holding a public celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Sammis Park in North Hill.

There, just off state Route 8, the nonprofit organization tilled up four unused baseball fields this year to create Akron’s largest community garden.

The free event will celebrate the first harvest with crafts for kids, garden tours, ethnic music, workshops on gardening challenges and a portable garden on display. The community garden, currently used by 85 residents, features unique and exotic plants cultivated by Bhutanese and other local immigrants.

For more information, visit Akron Cooperative Farms on Facebook at https://bit.ly/2O0hsqq or call Executive Director Douglas Wurtz at 330-247-8115.

Barbara Sykes takes on new

statewide leadership role

Three-time state Rep. Barbara Sykes of Akron resigned this week as the head of Ohio's AARP chapter to become the president and CEO of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation.

“I am excited to join the OLBC Foundation and build upon the organization’s legacy and further promote the mission of advancing Ohio’s Black community," Sykes said in a prepared statement. “The OLBC Foundation will set itself apart as the pre-eminent hub for non-partisan analysis of public policy and its impact upon the Black community in Ohio. We will use that information to educate and inform legislators and other community leaders and develop the next generation of Black leaders in Ohio."

Sykes, who previously led the Ohio United Way and was the first black woman to serve on Akron City Council, will lead the nonprofit organization in supporting the African-American community through college scholarships, educational research, developing community leaders, facilitating public policy development, analyzing issues of social and economic importance, and the promotion of diversity and inclusion in the public and private sector.

“We welcome the strategic vision, proven record of advocacy, dynamic energy and unique qualifications that Barbara Sykes brings to the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation,” OLBC Board Chair Sylvester Patton said.

KENT

Police cite Akron man

for cemetery crash

A 27-year-old Akron man was cited for reckless operation, failure to control and a seat belt violation Thursday after he flipped his truck into a brick wall and a building at Standing Rock Cemetery in Kent.

According to Kent police, Brent William Matthew Adams, 27, of Akron was southbound on state Route 43 when he went left of center to pass slowed traffic. He then lost control and slid off the left side of the road onto a large block wall in the cemetery.

He then hit the wall, went airborne and hit a building, coming to rest on the passenger’s side of the vehicle. Firefighters later freed him.

The Kent Fire Department took him to Summa Akron City Hospital with injuries, according to the police report. His status is unknown.

NORTON

Cleveland Massillon Road

to close for roadwork

NORTON — Cleveland Massillon Road, just south of Trotter Road at the railroad tracks, will close Monday and remain closed through early August for roadwork, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

The official detour will involve Norton Avenue, 15th Street, Hopocan Street, Hillsdale Street and Shannon Avenue.

The work is part of an $8 million widening project between Pleasant Drive and the Barberton corporation line. It's scheduled to be completed by August 2020.

STARK COUNTY

Motorcyclist killed

in crash with tractor

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in Lexington Township when he ran into the back of a tractor.

Alliance police were called at 3:15 p.m. to a report of a crash at Freshley Avenue and West Vine Street. Stark County sheriff’s deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were also called to assist.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Robert Cottrill was driving a motorcycle southbound on Freshley Avenue and collided with a piece of farm equipment after failing to stop with an assured clear distance.

Cottrill died at the scene.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

TWINSBURG TOWNSHIP

Authorities ID man

killed in accident

The 52-year-old man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Twinsburg Township has been identified as Joseph E. Beatty, 52, of Twinsburg.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said Beatty lost control of his 2003 Harley-Davidson while riding near the intersection of Ravenna Road and Old Mill Road at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. He was thrown from the motorcycle.

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com GateHouse Media Ohio