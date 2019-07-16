Things are about to get downright tropical in Northeast Ohio.

The remnants of Hurricane Barry were expected to bring storms and rain starting Tuesday night through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said the best chance for severe storms was Tuesday with more widespread rain expected Wednesday as Barry's remnants — now a low pressure system — blow through Northeast Ohio.

"Increased lift along a weak front and the moisture from the remnants of Barry will produce locally heavy rainfall across the region Wednesday morning into Wednesday evening," the weather service said.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said while there is the possibility of prolonged rain, the spotty heavier thunderstorms that may develop will be rather localized.

"Fortunately, downpours should be moving along rather briskly, so the threat for widespread flash flooding is low," Adkins said.

As much as an inch or so of rain could fall in the Akron area before sunny skies are predicted to return Thursday.

The city of Akron isn't taking any chances and decided to close flood-prone Sand Run Road at 6 p.m. Tuesday — well before the raindrops fell from the sky.

"Due to the possibility of heavy rains and some flooding concerns, Sand Run Road will be closed to ALL traffic, between Sand Run Parkway and Thurmont Road," said Adam L. Staller, of the city's Engineering Bureau. "Drivers are urged to avoid this area until further notice."

Once the rain stops, the weather service warns some of the highest temperatures of the summer are expected as hot and humid conditions settle in.

"Heat advisories or warnings may be needed," the weather service said.

Temperatures are likely to be in the 90s Thursday through Sunday, with the warmest days expected Friday and Saturday when it is predicted to hit 96 degrees.

