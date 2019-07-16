For the third time, the packaged goods industry will bestow its highest honor upon a leader of the J.M. Smucker Company.

Richard K. Smucker, executive chairman of the Orrville company's board and a former chief executive honor, will be inducted into the Grocery Manufacturers Association's Hall of Achievement on Aug. 15 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

He'll join his father, Paul, and brother, Tim, in the hall. Also entering the hall will be Donald R. Knauss, former CEO of The Clorox Company. The enshrinement of the two will bring to 47 the number of honorees since the award's inception in 1984. Paul Smucker, who died in 1998, was inducted in 1999. Tim Smucker was inducted in 2013.

Richard and Tim Smucker began serving as co-CEOs of the company in 2001. In 2011, Richard became its sole CEO and Tim became board chair. In 2016, Richard moved to the board chairman role and Tim became emeritus board chairman to make way for the family's fifth generation to step in and take the lead under CEO Mark Smucker (Tim's son).

“As the fourth generation CEO of a publicly-traded, family-run business, Richard led The J.M. Smucker Company to new heights,” said Geoff Freeman, GMA president and CEO, in a news release. “Richard exemplifies the very best qualities of a purpose-driven leader, and his contributions to our industry have been invaluable.”

Richard Smucker also held previous board and trustee positions with the Wm. Wrigley, Jr. Company, Sherwin-Williams, International Multifoods, the Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank. He is currently the president of The Cleveland Orchestra.