The animated movie “The Secret Life of Pets” will be the shown at 7 p.m. July 27 for the season’s first Movie Night at Canal Park in downtown Akron.

This is the seventh year the Akron RubberDucks have shown movies at the ballpark on Main Street.

Movies are shown when the team is on a road trip.

The “Secret Life of Pets” will be presented by FirstEnergy, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit One of a Kind Pets.

Tickets are $5 and all-you-can-eat picnic tickets are $25 (includes the movie). They are available atakronrubberducks.com, by calling 330-253-5151, or by visiting the Canal Park Box Office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday).

Children ages 3 and under enter for free. Gates will open at 6 p.m., and families will have the opportunity to play and relax on blankets in the outfield grass of Canal Park before the film is screened on the 26’ by 68’ HD video board. Concessions stands and restrooms will be open. No outside food or beverages are permitted in the ballpark and no chairs or strollers are permitted on the playing field.