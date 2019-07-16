One of the attorneys for two brothers on trial for murder asked the lead detective Tuesday if drugs could have been behind the string of shootings — rather than them being random.

Attorney Mike George said several of the victims or intended victims smoked crack or had in the past.

“Wouldn’t you agree that a drug connection makes more sense than gang initiation or doing ‘randoms?’ ” George, one of the attorneys for Donyea Tyus, asked Lt. Scott Lietke.

“I disagree,” Lietke responded, adding that the evidence supported the shootings being random.

This was one of several questions about the police investigation posed by defense attorneys during Lietke’s testimony, which lasted most of the day. Lietke was the prosecution’s final witness in the joint trial of brothers Donyea and Orlando Tyus.

Prosecutors claim Donyea Tyus, 30, and Orlando Tyus, 28, shot and killed two people and attempted to shoot two other people in the early morning hours of July 7, 2018. They say the shootings and attempts were random, with no connections between the victims.

The brothers, who claim to be innocent, are charged with two counts each of aggravated murder and several other felonies.

Cheyenne James, 21, testified last week that the brothers were behind the shootings and threatened to kill her unless she shot someone. She said she attempted to shoot a 51-year-old woman but the gun malfunctioned. She said Donyea Tyus then tried to shoot the woman, but the gun again didn’t work.

James pleaded guilty in February to one count of felonious assault and will be sentenced Aug. 5. Under her plea deal, she agreed to testify against the Tyus brothers and prosecutors pledged not to charge her with the two murders.

Lietke, who was a sergeant in the detective bureau last July, said detectives initially didn’t realize the three shootings or attempted shootings that spanned the city were connected. He said they learned this when they spoke in August first with a friend of James and then James.

Lietke said detectives first arrested Orlando Tyus and a few weeks later Donyea Tyus, who denied having knowledge of any homicides and claimed to be elsewhere in the city during the string of shootings.

Joe Gorman, one of the attorneys for Orlando Tyus, asked Lietke whether detectives questioned another man who was identified from a photo array by the woman in the shooting attempt as the man who pulled the trigger. The woman picked James out, but not either of the Tyuses.

Lietke said he did not question the other man.

Gorman asked Lietke if detectives contacted Uber to check on James’ claim that, after the shootings, Orlando Tyus got a ride from the ride-sharing service from her house.

Lietke said he didn’t because he assumed Orlando was using Uber in a non-literal term, meaning that he got a ride from someone.

“We hear ‘Uber’ a lot,” he said. “They rarely, if ever, mean ‘Uber.’ ”

George asked Lietke if James should be believed when she is a longtime heroin user who was using daily when the shootings happened, including right before them. He said James also lied to detectives several times when she spoke to them.

“Heroin users — do you find them to be less truthful than a lot of other people you deal with?” George asked.

“Most of the people I deal with are not truthful,” Lietke responded.

Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Baumoel, however, asked Lietke if he believed James when she said she was at all three scenes.

Lietke said he did.

As for the photo array, Baumoel asked Lietke if he recalled the female victim testifying that she didn’t get a good look at the two men involved in the shooting and that she may have picked out one of the men because she had seen him some place else.

Lietke said that was her testimony.

The trial in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty’s courtroom will resume Thursday morning when the Tyus brothers must decide if they will testify and attorneys will give their closing arguments. Jurors will then begin their deliberations.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at 330-996-3705, swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.