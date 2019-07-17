MANSFIELD: Authorities in Ohio are continuing to investigate the deaths of two people who plunged off a 40-foot cliff while riding an all-terrain vehicle.

The ATV went over a cliff near the Ohio State Reformatory and came to rest on the Rt. 30 highway below, police in Mansfield said.

Both of the men riding on the ATV were pronounced dead at the scene Monday, the Mansfield News Journal reported.

Police said the men had rented the ATV and were riding through high grass in a field when they crashed.

The men’s names had not been released as of Tuesday.