Does the Akron Zoo's new female snow leopard cub look like a Bayara?

Or maybe a Baya or Tuya?

Or perhaps a Ravi, Gora, Bayarma or Zigsa?

The public will get to decide. The zoo has launched a naming contest that runs through 5 p.m. July 31. People can vote for their favorite name among a pre-determined list at akronzoo.org/naming-contest.

The three names with the most votes will be given to the cub and her mom, Shanti, to choose the winner. The names will be painted on items and the first one touched by the cub or Shanti will be the cub’s name.

The cub was born April 29. When she was three days old, she was diagnosed with a congenital eye condition called colobomas, which is relatively common in snow leopards.

“Overall, the cub is doing really well,” Dr. Brittany Rizzo, director of animal health at the Akron Zoo, said in a news release. “Our plan is to determine her treatment plan in the next few weeks. Right now, it looks like it will be one of the more minor procedures, which is great.”

The snow leopard cub’s public debut will be announced at the conclusion of the naming contest. The cub’s father, Tai Lung, remains in the snow leopard habitat daily.