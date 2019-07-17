RETAIL

Ross Dress for Less

preparing local opening

Ross Dress for Less — a California discount department store chain — is preparing to open a store this summer at The Plaza at Chapel Hill along the Cuyahoga Falls-Akron line.

While work is underway, an opening date has not been announced. The plaza, at Howe and Home avenues and anchored by a Giant Eagle grocery store, is owned by ShopOne Centers REIT Inc., headquartered in New York City. The company also owns the Barberton shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle on Fifth Street Southeast.

Ross Dress for Less describes itself as the nation’s largest off-price retail chain. On Saturday, the chain will open 22 new locations across the country, including its first two completed Ohio stores — in Columbus and Beavercreek. There are more than 1,400 Ross Dress for Less stores in more than 35 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.

MANUFACTURING

Cleveland plant to halt

operations by year's end

Cleveland Hardware & Forging Co. has notified the state that it will close its East 79th Street plant by year's end, with as many as 25 workers expected to lose their jobs.

In a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification, the company cited formidable foreign competition, profitability issues and the costs of continuing to operate at the site among reasons for its closure. It will continue to operate plants in Aurora, Illinois, and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

JOBS

Kohl's doubles down

on its seasonal hiring

Kohl's is launching an early wave of hires for the back-to-school through the holiday season across 500 stores, nearly double the number of early hiring positions compared with last year.

The hiring, announced Wednesday, will kick off in August and include stores and distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers. The department store chain is also hiring 3,000 full-time and part-time workers for all stores nationwide.

The move comes as retailers struggle to find skilled workers in a tight job market where the unemployment rate is near a five-decade low. Overall, employers have been adding jobs faster than new workers flow into the economy.

REAL ESTATE

U.S. home construction

decreases 0.9% in June

U.S. home construction slipped last month as an uptick in the building of single-family homes was offset by a big drop in apartment construction.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that construction was started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.25 million in June, down 0.9% from 1.27 million in May. Construction of single-family homes rose 3.5%, but apartment building skidded 9.4%.

Applications for building permits, an indication of future construction, fell 6.1% last month to 1.22 million, the lowest since May 2017.