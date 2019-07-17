WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve's latest nationwide survey released Wednesday reveals that despite growing worries about the impact of President Donald Trump's trade battles, the overall economy remained solid.

The Fed said that many of its 12 regions saw slight gains in retail sales and home sales. Auto sales remained flat and farmers struggled with heavy rains.

"The outlook generally was positive for the coming months with expectations of continued modest growth, despite widespread concerns about the possible negative impact of trade-related uncertainty," the Fed report said.

The report, known as the beige book, will be used for discussion at the next Fed meeting on July 30-31 when it is expected to cut its policy rate for the first time in a decade.

In the Fed's Cleveland District, which includes Ohio, western Pennsylvania, eastern Kentucky, and the northern panhandle of West Virginia, economic activity was flat. Demand for financial and nonfinancial services strengthened, but demand for manufacturing and freight softened. Employment increased modestly, mostly in professional and business services. Wages increased modestly, with growth in most sectors. Price inflation decelerated as materials costs, especially for steel, fell.

That view has strengthened following comments Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made in congressional testimony last week and in a speech on Tuesday in Paris. Powell emphasized Fed concerns over rising uncertainties related to trade tensions and a global slowdown and promised that the central bank "will act as appropriate" to sustain the current expansion, now the longest in U.S. history.

A rate cut would undo some of the credit tightening that occurred after the Fed raised rates four times last year, increases that Trump has strongly attacked.