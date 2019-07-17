FirstEnergy Corp. is keeping the lights shining on the All-American Soap Box Derby.

The Akron utility has extended its title sponsorship of the derby for another five years, which it said amounts to a more than $1 million commitment. FirstEnergy first became title sponsor in 2012.

The extension should help clear the way for other financial support from the community, derby and utility executives said in a news conference on a rainy Wednesday morning inside the large blue storage barn at the top of Derby Downs.

The event also included three Browns players — defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, rookie defensive back Tigie Sankoh and tight end Seth DeValve. (For the record, there isn’t a shoehorn big enough to squeeze any of them into standard size derby cars.)

FirstEnergy’s money will help the derby expand its programs as well as provide financial stability for the organization, said Mark Gerberich, derby president and chief executive officer.

“It’s not just their financial contribution. FirstEnergy is really, really committed,” Gerberich said. “The money means a lot as we go forward. But the partnership with FirstEnergy is the most important thing.”

FirstEnergy has provided six billboards in the area to promote the championship and also is the source of numerous volunteers, Gerberich said.

“This means that we can continue to impact these young people all across the country with our mission, which is knowledge, character, collaboration,” he said. “This is a great family event.”

The extension also means the derby can continue to help local underserved communities through its K-12 STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education programs, Gerberich said. “We’re actually impacting more kids through our STEM education program than we are through racing now. We’re in 700 schools, 20,000 kids. And so it’s a great, great, great opportunity to help kids with learning.”

Chuck Jones, FirstEnergy’s president and CEO, noted he has been going to Derby Downs ever since he was a kid growing up in Akron but only once raced a car down the hill — against Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, who was at the news conference as well.

“He beat me, by the way,” Jones said of Horrigan.

“Truth be told, I went down that hill a lot as a kid, because I grew up not too far, just over that way in Ellet,” Jones said. “I think the statute of limitations is up. We would sneak in here and ride down the hill on our bicycles.”

Part of what the derby does is teach girls and boys about construction and engineering, and those STEM aspects are important, Jones said.

“For our company, to be part of this event is a no brainer,” Jones said. “Our headquarters has been in Akron for just over 80 years. And I think that’s how long the Soap Box Derby’s been here. … So we have a lot of history together.”

FirstEnergy supports other community ventures, including putting its name on the football stadium in Cleveland where the Browns play, Jones said, acknowledging the three football players sitting in front of him. “And that was a big deal for us.”

FirstEnergy and its foundation will add more than $1 million in value to the derby over the next five years to help make it successful and continue to grow, Jones said. FirstEnergy’s derby financial support comes with no strings attached, he said.

“There are literally tens of thousands of kids who participate in this event all over the country and all over the world,” he said. “About 400 or so come to Akron for the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby.”

The derby is one of Akron’s key events, Horrigan said.

“Think about it. For 82 years, people from around the world have been coming to Akron for the All-American Soap Box Derby,” the mayor said.

The longevity and consistency of the derby are a testament to the people who have been running it, he said.

Race Week activities are going on this week, with the championship on Saturday.

