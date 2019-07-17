Four juveniles burst into the Streetsboro Verizon store at 9760 Route 14, ordered the clerk into the back room at gunpoint and demanded he open the safe.



Officers got a call that the store was being robbed at about 10:27 a.m. Wednesday, said Streetsboro Police Chief Darin Powers.



A video from the store shared by police shows the teens running into the store, and then later in the back office where they bind the clerk’s hands behind his back with what appears to be duct tape. They appear to attempt to get into a locked file cabinet in the office. In the next clip, the clerk is gone and the suspects attempt to hide, with one getting under the desk and another hiding behind a door.

Two of the other suspects can be seen raising their hands above their heads and walking out of the office. The police then come into the office and find the other two suspects.



Another clip from the video shows officers arriving as the clerk runs from the back room toward the front door with his hands bound behind his back with tape. Once the officers were able to make sure the clerk was out, they arrested two of the teens in the front of the store and two in the back of the store, all of whom surrendered.



The juveniles were between 15 and 17 years old, Powers said, and all were from Cleveland. Their names were not released.



The clerk told police that the teens entered the store and ordered him into the back room at gunpoint, where they bound his hands with tape. He added the boys assaulted him and threatened to shoot him if he did not open the safe.



When the clerk heard the police, he saw the suspects hide. He ran from the store as police entered and arrested the suspects.



The teens are being charged with aggravated robbery with a gun and kidnapping.



Powers said the person that called 911 saw the teenagers in the parking lot with their faces covered and a possible gun. No one was seriously injured during the incident.





