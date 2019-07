KENT — The intersection of Hudson Road and Cuyahoga Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Kent Department of Public Service.

The suggested detour is to use North Mantua Street to Carthage Avenue to reach Hudson Road. Work to further the Hudson Road Waterline Replacement Project will be done during the closure.

For questions or additional information, contact the Kent Decision of Engineering at 330-678-8106