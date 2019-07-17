Newcomerstown



Police Dept.



Monday, July 8



10:33 p.m. Extra patrols requested. Nugent Street. Log note.



7:46 p.m. Dog feces in business yard. Ray Street. Advised.



7:41 p.m. Toddler outside unsupervised. Walnut Street. Unable to locate.



5:04 p.m. Repossession. E. Canal Street. Log note.



2:57 p.m. Residential check requested. Creekside Drive. Checks Ok.



2:43 p.m. Motorist not stopping at stop signs. Chestnut Street. Report taken.



9:59 a.m. Canine tied outside. Walnut Street. Unable to locate.



1:49 a.m. Suspicious person in a vehicle. Goedel Drive. Checks Ok.



Sunday, July 7



10:20 p.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Warning issued.



5:09 p.m. Custody dispute. Oxford Square Lane. Civil issue.



12:29 p.m. Custody dispute. Railroad Street. Civil issue.



5:01 a.m. Stop sign violation. U.S. 36. Male, 30, of Coshocton, cited.



2:23 a.m. Suspicious person. E. State Street. Checks Ok.



1:23 a.m. Someone knocked on window. W. State Street. Unable to locate.



Saturday, July 6



10:04 p.m. Tree down. Canal Road. Referred to other agency.



7:29 p.m. Assistance requested. Postboy Road. Advised.



7:14 p.m. Open door at a business. E. State Road. Advised.



5:08 p.m. Tree down. N. Goodrich Street. Referred to other agency.



4:32 p.m. Branch fell on a residence. Wood Avenue. Log note.



4:25 p.m. Tree down. Elizabeth Street. Referred to other agency.



1:56 p.m. Landlord-tenant dispute. Morris Crossing Road. Log note.



1:30 p.m. Landlord-tenant dispute. Adena Drive. Report taken.



12:11 p.m. Assisted medical personnel. Oxford Avenue.



5:54 a.m. Noise complaint. E. Main Street Extension. Report taken.



12:37 a.m. Burglary. Oxford Square Lane. Report taken.



12:08 a.m. Lost canine. Chapman Avenue. Report taken.



Friday, July 5



8:14 p.m. Found canine. Oxford Avenue. Log note.



5:42 p.m. Road blocked. Railroad Street. Advised.



4:20 p.m. Dog feces in yard. Chestnut Street. Report taken.



3:28 p.m. Disabled vehicle. U.S. 36. Assisted.



2:53 p.m. Assault complaint. Lake Lila. Referred to other agency.



2:23 p.m. Suspicious person. Oak Street. Unable to locate.



1:45 p.m. Truck trying to pass vehicles on a one-way street. S. Bridge Street. Unable to locate.



1:20 p.m. Assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol. E. State Street.



12:16 p.m. Radio stolen. Neighbor Street. Report taken.



12:14 p.m. Found canine. Neighbor Street. Animal pickup.



10:46 a.m. Hold-up alarm. New Pace Road. False alarm.



4:22 a.m. Loose canine. Neighbor Street. Report taken.



Thursday, July 4



11:02 p.m. Drunk driver. W. Canal Street. Male, 32, cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence.



11:01 p.m. Animal call. U.S. 36. Unable to locate.



9:54 p.m. Fireworks complaint. S. Goodrich Street. Unable to locate.



8:01 p.m. Juvenile passenger without restraints. E. State Road. Unable to locate.



5:55 p.m. Girlfriend locked him out. Barnett Avenue. Civil issue.



4:58 p.m. All-terrain vehicle complaint. Oxford Drive. Unable to locate.



2:42 p.m. Neighbor dispute. Ray Street. Civil issue.



1:42 p.m. Neighbor dispute. Ray Street. Civil issue.



12:33 p.m. Suspicious activity. Barnett Avenue. Checks Ok.



5:58 a.m. Pursuit. W. Canal Street. Report taken.



4:26 a.m. Suspicious person. W. State Street. Checks Ok.



1:53 a.m. Vehicle fire. Neighbor Street. Unable to locate.



12:54 a.m. Threats reported. E. State Road. Report taken.



Wednesday, July 3



11:51 p.m. Traffic violation. State Street. Warning issued.



11:32 p.m. Impaired driver. S. Bridge Street. Unable to locate.



11:24 p.m. Possible drunk driver. County Road 9. Unable to locate.



8:07 p.m. Assistance requst. Sunset Lane. Referred to other agency.



7:11 p.m. Juvenile complaint. Beaver Street. Log note.



6:56 p.m. Unlicensed driver. W. State Street. Log note.



5:44 p.m. Suspicious activity. Goedel Drive. Report taken.



2:45 p.m. Parking complaint. W. Main Street. Unable to locate.



10:43 a.m. Unwanted person. N. College Street. Gone on arrival.



10:38 a.m. Non-injury accident. East State/West streets. Male, 75, of Coshocton, cited for improper backing.



9:01 a.m. Dog at-large. Chestnut Street. Unable to locate.



4:04 a.m. Traffic violation. E. State Street. Warning issued.



2:11 a.m. Suspicious vehicle. S. College Street. Checks Ok.



12:30 a.m. Suspicious person in a vehicle. E. Canal Street. Gone on arrival.



12:21 a.m. Alarm activation. E. State Street. False alarm.



Tuesday, July 2



8:49 p.m., Tree down. Mulvane Street. Referred to other agency.



4:47 p.m. Assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. Heller Drive.



3:13 p.m. Assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. S. College Street.



12:54 p.m. Assisted medical personnel. S. River Street.



12:15 p.m. Assisted medical personnel. S. River Street.



9:32 a.m. Passing bad checks. E. Canal Street. Advised.



8:34 a.m. Unlicensed driver. Ray Street. Gone on arrival.



5:24 a.m. ATM malfunctioning. E. State Road. Log note.



4:09 a.m. Landlord-tenant dispute. Chestnut Street.