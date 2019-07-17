Classic movie

This week's Movies@Main free movie will celebrate the career of Ohioan and actress/singer Doris Day. "The Pajama Game" will screen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. There will be an introduction to the movie and a discussion after the showing. Day was born in Evanston as Doris Mary Ann Kappelhoff.

Italian on the go

The Festa Italiana 2019 opens Friday and runs through Sunday in downtown Cuyahoga Falls. There will be food and live music including the band Rock to Italian Sopranos from Italy. Admission is free and there will also be a fireworks display.

Cheers and animals

The Brew at the Zoo starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Akron Zoo. The zoo will reopen for an adult-only beer tasting event. Tickets are $33 and are available at akronzoo.org.

Lock 3 festival

The Akron African American Cultural Association will host its annual festival Saturday and Sunday at Lock 3 park in downtown Akron. For more, visit akronafricanculture.com/.

Cars on the farm

Classic cars return to Hale Farm and Village in Bath Township. Back in the 1960s, the historic site was home to a popular car show. The car show returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday as cars from the Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum, private collectors and car clubs will park among the historic buildings. Crawford Collection cars include a 1960 Stainless Steel Thunderbird, 1953 Ford Pace Car, 1925 White Yellowstone Bus and 1921 Lincoln L-101. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. For more: halefarm.org.

Zoo celebration

Pride of Africa Day will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The Akron Zoo will celebrate its newest exhibit space with a scavenger hunt, crafts, costume character meet and greet, music and keeper talks. The program is included with zoo admission.

Wine and history

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens will host Off the Vine: An Evening Pairing of Food & Wine from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. There will be samples available of some 60 wines along with appetizer stations throughout the grounds. The Manor House will be open for tours, along with the FUSED: Garden Gallery of Art and Metal outdoor garden exhibit. Cost for the 21 and older event is $65 per person. For more and tickets, visit stanhywet.org.

