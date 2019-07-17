RAVENNA — When officers responded to a report of a stabbing on North Scranton Street in Ravenna on Friday, they found a 35-year-old Cleveland Road man lying in the front yard of a residence with multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital. After police entered the home, they found Robert S. Loudin, 58, of 113 N. Scranton St., Ravenna, in a bedroom.

Loudin was arrested and charged with felonious assault, a second-degree misdemeanor. He has been placed in jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond.

According to police, the suspect and the victim knew each other and were involved in an earlier confrontation. The complaint filed in court says that Loudin allegedly used a knife to stab the victim multiple times.

The hospital told police the wounds were critical but not life-threatening, according to a Ravenna police report.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Ravenna police at 330-296-6486.

Contact reporter Eileen McClory at emcclory@recordpub.com or @Eileen_McClory.