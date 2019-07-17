AKRON

Volunteers to help install

equipment at playground



Residents of Goodyear Heights can help install new playground equipment at Reservoir Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 23 and 24.

Volunteers must be 18 years or older.

Organizers ask that anyone with cordless power tools bring them. A second team of volunteers is needed to put together light refreshments for the work crew.

Anyone interested should contact Sharon Connor with Residents Improving Goodyear Heights Together at 330-784-6623 or sconnor1@neo.rr.com.

Center invites community

to fifth anniversary party

A community party and cookout will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29 to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Reach Opportunity Center at Summit Lake at 390 W. Crosier St. The free, public event features vendors, games, food, music and more.

A 2013 initiative of Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority’s Building for Tomorrow, the Reach Opportunity Center in South Akron has convened community partners to improve the quality of life for residents of Summit Lake, a neighborhood with high poverty rates. The collaborative effort hones educational opportunities.

“We are so excited for the Reach Birthday Party. Five years is an amazing accomplishment,” Reach Opportunity Center Manager Greg Guarneri said in a news release. “The event is like a block party and a cookout rolled into one! It’s free to attend, but we have a donation option on our registration page in case people want to contribute to the party costs.”

Educational offerings at Reach include adult education classes, Akron Public Schools Early Learning Program, Head Start, after-school programs, a Summit Metro Parks pop-up location, free computer labs, CPR and first-aid certification and one-on-one service coordination.

“We really strive to provide services that support the neighborhood and allow our members to gain the skills they need to succeed,” says Christina Hodgkinson, director of resident services at the Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority, which co-owns and operates Reach.

For more information about the event or to register, visit www.reachsummitlake.org.

'Secret Life of Pets' film

will screen at Canal Park

The animated movie “The Secret Life of Pets” will be shown at 7 p.m. July 27 for the season’s first Movie Night at Canal Park in downtown Akron.

This is the seventh year the Akron RubberDucks have shown movies at the ballpark on Main Street.

Movies are shown when the team is on a road trip.

The “Secret Life of Pets” will be presented by FirstEnergy Corp., and a portion of the proceeds will benefit One of a Kind Pets.

Tickets are $5, and all-you-can-eat picnic tickets are $25 (includes the movie). They are available at akronrubberducks.com, by calling 330-253-5151, or by visiting the Canal Park box office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday).

Free for children ages 3 or younger.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., and families will have the opportunity to play and relax on blankets in the outfield grass of Canal Park before the film is screened. Concession stands and restrooms will be open. No outside food or beverages are permitted in the ballpark, and no chairs or strollers are permitted on the playing field.

RAVENNA

Man charged in assault

after stabbing at home



When officers responded to a report of a stabbing on North Scranton Street in Ravenna on Friday, they found a 35-year-old Cleveland Road man lying in the front yard of a residence with multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital. After police entered the home, they found Robert S. Loudin, 58, of North Scranton Street, in a bedroom.

Loudin was arrested and charged with felonious assault, a second-degree misdemeanor. He's being held in jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond.

According to police, Loudin and the wounded man knew each other and were involved in an earlier confrontation during which the man was stabbed multiple times.

Police said the wounds were critical but not life-threatening.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Ravenna police at 330-296-6486.

WADSWORTH TOWNSHIP

State Route 57 will close

Monday for 4-day project

State Route 57, just north of Blake Road, will close Monday for a culvert replacement, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

The road is expected to reopen July 26.