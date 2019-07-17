Army Special Forces: Unit will hold a reunion on Aug. 24 at the Youngstown Air Base, 3976 Kings Graves Road, Vienna. Contact Dave Nesline at tndnesline@sbcglobal.net for more information.

Barberton High School's Class of 1959: Will celebrate its 60-year reunion Aug. 9 at Cafe Bricco at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Akron-Fairlawn on West Market Street. A social time will begin at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 5:45. Cost is $30 payable at the door. Reservation deadline is July 31. Information: call Bill Martin at 614-519-3534 or 614-888-0198 or email billmartin112@gmail.com.

Buchtel High School's Class of 1967: Will celebrate members' 'Sensational 70th' Birthday/Reunion Aug. 16 and 17. There will be a Frisky Friday Fun Night" at 5 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Highland Square Mustard Seed Market and Cafe, 867 W. Market St., Akron. "Take It Easy Saturday" will start at 11 a.m. Aug. 17 at Wingfoot Lake State Park, Dogwood Lodge Shelter. Snacks, and activities include boating, golfing and more. Cost is $25. More information on FaceBook or www.buchtel1967.myevent.com.

Buchtel High School’s Class of 1962: Class members' 75th birthday celebration will be held 6-10 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown, 41 Furnace St. in Akron. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and cash bar will celebrate the “Hello, Glad You’re Here” party for $25 per person. Saturday, September 14th we’ll continue the celebration with dinner, entertainment, guest speaker and birthday cake for $45. Reservations due July 30th, 2019. For more information contact Nancy Cook Daniels @ fmdaniels@sbcglobal.net or Fred Gissendaner@ fgissendaner@neo.rr.comnew

Central-Hower High School's Class of 1974: Will hold it's 45th reunion, "Let's Do It Again," Aug. 10. For more information, visit www.walirahim.com.

Coventry High School"s Class of 1959: A 60th Reunion celebration will be held Aug. 23 at Guy’s Party Center, 500 E. Waterloo Road, Akron beginning at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30. Cost is $30. Registration deadline is Thursday. Contact Barry Terjesen at 330-289-5262 or bterjesen@tourtalent.com. Also planned are an informal Ramp Restaurant gathering at 4 p.m. Aug. 2; a Coventry School Foundation Corn Roast at Dusty’s Landing at 5 p.m. Aug. 24; and Purple Martin Migration Electric Pontoon Boat rides on Nimisila Reservoir at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 and 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Garfield High School's Class of 1964: Will celebrate its 55th reunion 6-10 p.m. Friday at the Hibernian Social Club, 2000 Brown St., Akron. Appetizers and a cash bar will be provided. Please contact Cheryl Sebeny Pethtel at 330-773-6806 or jpethtel@neo.rr.com or Mary Fanizzi Laws at 330-634-9282 for information.

Garfield High School's Class of 1974: The 45th reunion celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Guy's Party Center, 500 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. If you have not received information in the mail, please contact Caryn at 330-773-5243.

North High School Class of 1974: 45th class reunion will be held Aug. 16 and 17. A free Meet and Greet will start at 6 p.m. Friday at Rm. 727 Gastropub, 231 Darrow Road, Akron, 234-571-2738. https://www.rm727.com. A get-together will be held from 6 p.m. until Saturday at the Carovillese Lodge & Club Lower Level, 570 E Cuyahoga Falls Ave. Akron. $21 per person. Register at www.north74.com or on Facebook at AkronNorthHighSchoolClassOf1974.

St. Mary's Class of 1968: 50+1 reunion will be held 5-10 p.m. Aug. 30 at Silver Lake Country Club in Stow. For more information, contact Lynn Weekly Patti at lynnp1221@gmail.com or 330-285-3030.

South High School’s Class of 1974: Will celebrate its 45th reunion Aug. 30 and 31 and Sept. 1. There will be a “Meet and Greet” from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 30 at Tangier's Bistro Lounge; a banquet, program and the band B-Side from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Tangier and a Morning Worship and Cookout from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Coventry Oaks Pavilion at Firestone Metro Park. For more information, contact Barbara Herring at 330-607-5832 or bh1124@aol.com.

Stow High School's Class of 1979: A 40th class reunion celebration will be held at the Stow Youth Baseball Hall, 4157 Hudson Drive, on Saturday. A $40 ticket includes a buffet dinner and soft drinks. Attire will be casual. Golf is being scheduled for the day. Visit Stow High Class of 1979 on Facebook for details. Questions about the reunion or golf outing can be directed to Mike Bullock at bullockm1979@gmail.com or left on the Facebook page.

Tallmadge High School's Class of 1974: Will celebrate its 45th reunion starting at 4 p.m. Aug. 17 on the patio of the Venue (Firehouse Grill) at 10 Tallmadge Circle. Cost is $25 per person for a buffet dinner. After dinner, visit with friends on and around the Circle to enjoy live music, food and fireworks. Reservations due by July 31. For more information, contact Sherry O no period cq at 330-697-9732 or jwray@neo.rr.com.

Waterloo High School's Class of 1969: Will hold its 50th reunion on Sept. 21 at the St. Joe Knights of Columbus Hall in Randolph. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. Casual dress, cash bar, music, photo props, memorabilia. Reservations are due by Aug. 21. Cost is $25 per person. A tour of Waterloo High School will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 20. Contact Mandy McMullen Gillis at 330-633-8466, gillis44260@yahoo.com or Judy Horning Graening at 678-776-3365 for more information.

Woodridge High School's Class of 1964: 55th-year reunion will be held at the Sheraton Suites Friday and Saturday. Contact Kerry Callahan Coughlin for more information at coughlik@mac.com or 330-620-7181.

