Ross Dress for Less – a California discount department store – plans to open a store this summer at The Plaza at Chapel Hill shopping center on the Cuyahoga Falls-Akron border as it expands into Oho.

The plaza, at Howe and Home avenues and anchored by a Giant Eagle grocery store, is owned by ShopOne Centers REIT Inc., headquartered in New York City. The company also owns the Barberton shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle on Fifth Street SE.

Ross Dress for Less describes itself as the nation’s largest off-price retail chain. There are more than 1,400 Ross Dress for Less stores in more than 35 states, the District of Columbia and Guam. Ross Dress for Less is part of Ross Stores Inc., which also owns dd’s Discounts, designed to appeal to younger consumers. There are more than 200 dd's Discounts stores in 18 states.





