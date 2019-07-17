SPRINGFIELD TWP. — Authorities have accused a Canton man of posing as a teenage girl on social media to solicit nude photos from children.

Leroy A. Dinger, 34, was charged last month with gross sexual imposition involving a 12-year-old girl and pandering obscenity involving a minor. He is being held on $100,000 bond at the Summit County Jail.

Police now are trying to find out if there are any other potential victims. Dinger frequented the Springfield Roller Rink in Lakemore. The rink is a hangout for teens and pre-teens.

"Although we consider the rink a safe environment and know of no reported incidents, this guy's predatory behavior has us considering that there may have been some attempted contact with other children," Sgt. Eric East said.

Dinger also is accused of accessing and downloading numerous images and videos of child pornography. The FBI is assisting in the investigation and charges are pending on the federal level, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Moore at 330-784-1609.

