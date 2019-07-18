Guests sipped watermelon Gazpacho at the Commodore’s Luncheon, part of the annual Akron Symphony Tour of the Portage Lakes Wednesday afternoon.

Chair Sandy Becker-Neidert said unfortunately the boat tour portion of the event had to be canceled due to inclement weather. “It’s the first time we have had to cancel in 22 years, but the weather from Hurricane Barry was just too unsettled,” Becker-Neidert said. The Akron Symphony plans to offer concert tickets to those who were disappointed.

Jim and Julie Pulk sponsored the luncheon, held at the Tudor House on Turkeyfoot Lake. John Bahas, assisted by his son, Alex and his friend, Sam Rausch of Waterloo Catering, prepared a variety of quiche, tea sandwiches and fresh fruit for guests to enjoy. “That quiche is wonderful,” exclaimed Diane Demuynek.

Akron Symphony Guild President Pat Nilsestuen greeted everyone and distributed swag bags to the guests. “We are disappointed but understand, this place is beautiful,” said Susan Lee and Nancy Carney, who attend the event every year.

Paul Jarrett, Executive Director of the Akron Symphony, thanked everyone for their patience and understanding. “It’s been an unusual year; we canceled a concert in January because of snow, and now the boat tour due to rain,”

“We really enjoy your music,” Tom and Dee Ghinder told JD Spinner, who entertained with acoustic rock during the event.

Carolyn Bolensky, and Linda and Bob Harris braved the rain to dine on the covered patio. “We wanted to enjoy the view,” explained Bolensky.

Also enjoying the event were the New Franklin Mayor Paul Adamson, Dave and Susie Griffith, Ron and Tina Foster, Tom and Bev Fry and Dave and Patti Sinar.

Becker-Neidert thanked guests for their patience and understanding and distributed door prizes. Paula Beagle was the lucky winner of a huge basket of wine.

The after party continued at Pick’s at PLX with entertainment by the University of Akron’s Steel Drum Band.