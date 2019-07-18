Bloodsicles — blood-infused ice pops — are on the beat-the-heat menu Friday and Saturday for the big cats at the Akron Zoo.

With temperatures crawling into the 90s, and feeling as sizzling hot as 109 degrees, animals and people are looking for ways to stay cool Friday and Saturday.

At the Akron Zoo, lions, jaguars and snow leopards are particularly fond of the red-tinged ice made by the zoo's animal caretakers, said zoo spokeswoman Elena Bell.

Meanwhile, the city of Akron has extended hours at several community centers where people can cool off. The following locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.



• Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton St.



• Mason Park Community Center, 700 E. Exchange St.



• Patterson Park Community Center, 800 Patterson Ave.



• Summit Lake Community Center, 380 W. Crosier St.

The Salvation Army of Summit County is also offering two cooling options Friday.

The Akron Citadel, 190 S. Maple St., will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Barberton Corps, 560 Wooster Road West, will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In Medina, the Medina Community Recreation Center, 855 Weymouth Road, is opening its Community Room A as a cooling center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Mayor Dennis Hanwell said.

Nonmembers won't be able to access the rest of the facility, but will be able to use restrooms and a drinking fountain.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Friday afternoon through Saturday evening for northern Ohio. Heat indices — which combine temperature and humidity — may range from 105 degrees to as high as 109 degrees on Friday and Saturday afternoons, creating dangerous conditions that could lead to heat illnesses.

The federal agency also warned that vehicle interiors can reach lethal temperatures within minutes and urged people to never leave pets, children or the elderly unattended in parked vehicles.

At the zoo, some animals have developed behaviors to help cool themselves. Vultures, for example, urinate on their legs "to take advantage of evaporative cooling," a zoo handout said. The white residue left behind on a bird's legs also reflects the sun's heat, to help keep them even cooler.

But for creatures with fewer options, zoo caretakers are setting up misting tents to help them stay cool and making other, blood-free ice blocks animals can lick, lay on or linger over in the shade.

If they're still too hot, Bell said, animals are always free to seek out shade or air conditioning in their burrows on private zoo quarters whenever they like.

Zoo visitors this year also have a new chance to cool off, Bell said.

There are two permanent misting towers in the Pride of Africa area that opened this summer. The towers spray guests with a heavy mist when they push a button.

Bell said the misters must be super-powered, because she's seen kids happily soaked there this summer.

Those trying to stay cool in their homes face their own challenges.

The city of Cuyahoga Falls on Thursday also urged its electric customers to reduce usage between 2 and 6 p.m. during the brutal heat wave.

"A portion of the city of Cuyahoga Falls rates are the result of transmission and capacity charges, which are based off community-wide electric demand on the hottest days of the year — demand peaks," the city wrote on its Facebook page. "By lowering electric usage on these days, customers can help keep electric rates lower in the future."

Some power companies in other areas of the country have warned of potential power outages because of high demand.

But Akron-based FirstEnergy said this week it's prepared.

"From western Ohio to the New Jersey shore, our electric system is designed and maintained to operate effectively even in extreme weather conditions." Steven E. Strah, senior vice president of FirstEnergy said in a statement.