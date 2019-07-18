Joel Wells, the 31-year-old brother of former NFL and Ohio State running back Beanie Wells, was shot to death in East Akron this morning.

Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland is reporting the identity of the victim after talking with family members.

Beanie Wells told Channel 5 he is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. As of Thursday morning, police had not identified any suspects.

Joel Wells, 31, was fatally shot in the head in the area of Seventh Avenue and Weeks Street.

Police were called about 8 a.m. to respond to a shooting when they found Wells in a driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office released the victim's name Thursday afternoon. The office will conduct an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO along with tips to 274637. Tipsters can remain anonymous.