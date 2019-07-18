WOOSTER — In a hearing that grew contentious at times Wednesday afternoon, a Canton man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for three felony convictions, including the rape of a 37-year-old Wooster woman he met online last spring.

Kevin Jamison, 42, of the 5000 block of Sherman Church Road SW, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for rape, a first-degree felony, and sexual battery, a third-degree felony. That sentence will run concurrent with a three-year sentence Wayne County Common Pleas Judge Corey E. Spitler gave Jamison for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony in a separate case.

During the hearing, Jamison maintained his innocence, and he renewed allegations of juror misconduct that he had raised during his June jury trial on the rape and sexual battery charges. Those renewed allegations led Spitler to interrupt Jamison’s statement to the court.

“Let me interrupt you for just a second, Mr. Jamison, because what you’re saying is a mischaracterization of what went on,” Spitler said. "... We’ve reviewed all your allegations about jury misconduct, and I’m going to tell you right now I’m offended by the comments you’re making, and I suggest you stop making those comments now.”

Spitler added that the court separated sexual assault allegations against Jamison from two different women into two separate trials, and that throughout his case, Jamison had three separate court-appointed attorneys.

“We have bent over backwards to make sure you got a fair trial, and I’m tired of hearing about corruption in the Wayne County court system, OK,” Spitler told Jamison during the hearing. “Now if you want to talk about something else, feel free, but I’m not going to tolerate that today, OK? You got it?”

In Jamison’s second trial, a jury found him not guilty of one count each of rape and sexual battery. At the hearing Wednesday, the woman whom Jamison was convicted of raping presented a statement read by Jessica Musser, a victim advocate for the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

“I can’t explain the relief that has come over me when we received the verdict that Kevin was found guilty,” the woman wrote in her statement. “This has been the worst year of my life. I never thought in a million years I would have to say that I am a sexual assault survivor. The pain and suffering is impossible to explain. What Kevin did to me is inexcusable and changed my life. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know people could be so heartless and hurtful to others.”

Jamison and the woman met last April on the dating website Plenty of Fish, where he went by the name Calvin. Jamison’s attorney, Eddie Sipplen, said during the hearing that this case was an example of a modern day “dating adventure gone horribly wrong.”

“You had two people meeting each other on a dating site, Plenty of Fish. One is looking for love, one is looking for sex and a casual relationship,” Sipplen said. “Somewhere there’s a miscommunication. There was no force, threat of force or any of that involved.”

But assistant prosecutor Michael Cooper argued that Jamison’s actions throughout the case show that he is a manipulator.

“He manipulates everybody he comes in contact with,” Cooper said. "... That is clearly obvious here.”

After Spitler issued his sentence, Jamison told the judge he felt he got an unfair sentence. Jamison spoke at the hearing over his attorney’s advice to remain silent because Jamison intends to appeal his convictions.

Ultimately, though, Spitler said Jamison’s convictions, coupled with a 1998 conviction for aggravated robbery in Stark County, led him to issue the maximum prison sentence.

“I’ve got to tell you, Mr. Jamison, you scare me,” Spitler said. "... Your prior record is troubling to me. Your manipulation of everybody that I’ve seen you come in contact with bothers me. The way you take advantage of women bothers me. The way you lie to people, come up with different names and identifications, bothers me. You have predator written all over you.

“Just the way you’ve tried to manipulate this whole system throughout the course of this is troubling,” the judge added.

When Jamison is released from prison, he will have to spend a mandatory five years on probation, and register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life, Spitler said. The judge also granted Jamison credit for 127 days served in the Wayne County Jail awaiting trial and since his convictions.

After the hearing, Sipplen said that he still believes Jamison received a fair trial.

“I believe in our jury system. I believe that my firm did the best for Mr. Jamison, and our jury system works,” Sipplen said. “We might not like the outcome all the time, but I’m comfortable and confident that he received a fair trial.”

